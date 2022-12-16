Janie Sandoval Treviño, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and Family Matriarch went peacefully to join the love of her life, Johnny Treviño surrounded by her loving daughters and family on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the age of 81. On May 29, 1941, Janie was born to Alejandro Isidro Sandoval and Guadalupe Arce Sandoval in Nixon, Texas. Janie got her strength from losing her mother at such an early age of 12 years old.
Janie Treviño charged forward with determination and a sixth-grade education to become an icon and well-known businesswoman with husband Johnny G. Treviño in the Seguin community. She opened her own Flower & Gift Shop and helped manage several successful businesses including: J.G. Treviño Trucking & Paving Contractor, County Wide Disposal, The Entertainer and Fiesta Ballroom. Janie’s biggest accomplishment was becoming a highly respected and recognized promoter and booking agent in a male dominant music industry. Janie was often described as a nice and kind beautiful Lady.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan “Johnny” Treviño; parents, Alejandro, and Guadalupe Sandoval; sisters: Guadalupe Gaytan and Gloria Basave; brothers: Kiken Sandoval, Fred Sandoval, Jesse Sandoval, and Chino Sandoval.
Continuing to cherish and honor her legacy are her loving daughters: Lydia Maria Treviño-Ruiz and husband Roland Ruiz, Barbara Ann Treviño-Kuvet and husband James Clark Kuvet, Cynthia Yvonne Treviño-Rangel and late husband Jaime Rangel, Betty Linda Treviño-Barry and husband William Francis Barry and Lisa Jane Treviño-Rudny and husband Dominik Rudny; grandchildren include: Julian Carrillo III, Ashley Kate Kuvet, Mary Elizabeth Kuvet, Lauren Michelle Kuvet, Nicole Jane Rangel-Gutierrez and husband Richard Gutierrez, Joseph John Rangel, Brittany Marie Rangel-Ramon and husband Louis Ramon, James Michael Barry, John Thomas Barry, Kathryn Jane Barry, Elizabeth Marie Barry, Dominik Aleksander Treviño-Rudny, Helena Jane Rudny, Daniel John Rudny, and one great-granddaughter, Makayla Jane Gutierrez; sister Belia Sandoval Vega and husband Joe Vega, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
You are invited to join us in “celebrating a life well lived” at Fiesta Ballroom beginning on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. including the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Nick Carrillo. The final viewing will resume at Fiesta Ballroom on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 starting at 7:00 a.m. Lining up for funeral procession and departure at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
The rosary and visitation on Tuesday evening will be livestreamed beginning at 6:00 p.m. for those who cannot make it in person to be with the family. You may access the live stream via Mrs. Treviño’s obituary page on the Palmer Mortuary website.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations, located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.