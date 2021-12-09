Katherine Ann Mair, age 74, passed away on November 26, 2021. Katherine was born on July 10, 1947 in San Antonio, TX to Lloyd and Ora Lee Mair.
Katherine graduated from John Marshall High School and studied Medical Records at Southwest Texas State. She began her career at Community Hospital and the Robert B. Green hospital campus and worked in many Texas hospitals before launching Cornerstone Healthcare Consulting, her own health information management company.
Katherine is preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Mair, Sr., and her grandparents, Matthew and Hedwig Mair and Walter and Gertrude King.
She is survived by her mother, Ora Lee Mair; her sister Shirley Scogin, husband Tony, niece Traci and husband Jeff Bielefeld, nephew Derrick and wife Chrissy Scogin; her brother Lloyd Mair, Jr., nieces Brittany Mair and husband Corey Rihn, Katie Mair and husband Kevin Bulliner, and Hollie Mair; her extended family, Susan Monahan, Leslie and husband Jim Dewhurst, granddaughters Amelia, Lily and Paige Dewhurst, Brian Monahan and granddaughter Hailey Monahan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Seguin, 710 N Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Seguin or to the Cavalier Rescue group. www.cavalierrescueusa.org/donate.html
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313