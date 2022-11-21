Riley Lee Springs, age 95 of Seguin, died on November 18, 2022. Riley was born in Seguin, Texas on July 16, 1927 to Meta Christine (Knodel) and Elmer Riley Springs.
Riley was a 1944 graduate of Seguin High School. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and later attended Texas Lutheran College (TLU) where he was a member of the Bulldog Football Team. He proudly served his country in both the Merchant Marines and United States Army at the end of, and shortly after, World War II.
Riley married Carol Scott and they made their home in Seguin. He worked 35 years for Southwestern Bell retiring as a supervisor. He then worked as the business manager in the Radiology Department for Guadalupe Valley Memorial Hospital (GRMC) for 6 years.
He enjoyed farming, ranching, hunting and wood crafting. His most precious times were spent with family and friends at the Springs Family Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Scott Springs, his parents, two grandsons, Jason Springs and Jacob R. Springs, brother-in-law, Donald Scott, sister-in-law, Pat Dale and niece Anne Heckman.
Survivors include his four sons, Riley S. Springs and wife Paula, Regan Springs and wife Carol, Shane Springs and wife Patti, Randal L. Springs and wife Rissa; grandchildren who knew and loved him as Grandpa, Jodi Pina and husband Andy, Jana Springs, Julie Springs, Jenni Ehlers and husband Corey, Travis Springs and wife Lisa, Jared Springs, Tricia Springs, Jon Springs, Jacqueline Springs, Kolin Springs, Danna Meyers and husband Dan, and Denae Buzbee and husband Trey; great-grandchildren, Dylan Springs, Taylor Springs, Riley Ehlers, Marshall Ehlers, Allison Springs, Landon Springs, Andy Pina, Kelcie McFadden and fiancé Daren Prieto, Drake Pina, J’son Jimenez, Peyton Jimenez, Bayden Buzbee, Bryder Buzbee, Warren Meyers and Hope Meyers; niece, Paige Stefanchuk and husband John; other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Springs Family Cemetery, 9700 FM 466, Seguin, Texas with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. A reception will be announced at the graveside service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Travis Springs, Jon Springs, Dylan Springs, Taylor Springs, Riley Ehlers, Marshall Ehlers and Jacqueline Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Children’s Hospital of choice.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Children's Hospital of choice.