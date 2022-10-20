Harriet Moltz Cole, also known as “The Great One,” received her wings on Oct. 15, 2022, at the age of 92 surrounded by her family. She was born in Seguin, Texas on Jan. 19, 1930, the only child of Harry E. Moltz and Iola K. Moltz.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 59 years Julius Wilson “JW” Cole.
She is survived by their only daughter, Nancy Cole Ribas, (Cayetano “Caye” Ribas IV), their only daughter Gabriela Ribas Brown (James Harvey Brown III) and their two boys James Harvey Brown IV “Ruger” and Maverick Cole Brown. The Great One loved her family above all. Although her immediate family was small, her greater family of friends was large and they loved and treasured each other.
Harriet, a proud Texan, was a graduate of Seguin High School and Texas Tech University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, the fencing team and the swim team. As a Pi Phi Alum she served as a national delegate, was on the board of the LA Beta Housing Corp and was instrumental in helping to build Pi Phi’s new sorority house at LSU.
She met her husband JW at a social in Bandera, Texas, married in Seguin and immediately made their home in Baton Rouge, spending most weekends at their camp in Greensburg, LA. As a lover of the great outdoors, she and her family retired 3 motor homes traveling the continental US and Canada.
Harriet was an active member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge and PEO Chapter AC for many decades and held multiple positions in the Malacological Society of Louisiana (Shell Club) for over 30 years, traveling the world, teaching about and collecting beautiful and rare seashells. Most recently she had the great distinction of having a newly discovered shell named in her honor, the Niveria Harrietae. Additionally, she met regularly with the Tarnished Arrows (local Pi Phi Alums) and the Peacocks (exercise buddies).
Harriet had a great zest for life, which she imparted to all around her. Harriet made the most of every day of her life sharing her time with all her friends; exercise, shelling, fishing, traveling, international, gardening, and Greensburg friends (whether 2 or 4 legged). Even when she was alone, Harriet was busy making jellies, homemade ketchup and pies. She enjoyed sharing her homemade goodies with everyone she knew.
Harriet’s family would like to thank the family of Fannie Williams and Shannon Anderson for their many years of help and support for Harriet and JW. Also, they would like to thank Caye’s sisters Lulu and Cora Ribas for their love and companionship for sweet Harriet during her life.
Harriet will always be remembered by her favorite quote, “If You Rest-You Rust,” and she gave that phrase a true meaning! Harriet Cole loved and was well-loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 2022, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street 3 PM to 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet’s honor to the Pi Beta Phi Foundation - LA Beta Housing Fund or the PEO - Cotty College Fund.