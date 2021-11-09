Ruby Lee (Meister) Heinemeyer was born February 26, 1942 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in San Marcos, Texas to Marvin and Elnora Meister. She gained her heavenly wings on November 5, 2021 at the age of 79.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Elnora Meister. She left behind a devoted husband of 60 years, Stanley Heinemeyer, daughter Melissa Weige and her husband John, daughter Taylor Voye and her husband Matthew; and six grandchildren - Austin and Cody Weige, Bailey Reagan, Madison and Zachary Hooks. She also left behind numerous other family members.
Ruby was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and Oma that loved dancing and going camping. She will be missed by many.
A public viewing and visitation for Ruby will be held Monday, November 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:30 PM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.