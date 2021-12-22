Roland Blake Sebastian Blumberg

I love you. I have always loved you and I always will. I know you are safe, my wonderful, extraordinary son. With every beat of my heart, with every thought of you my precious boy, I miss you beyond what mere words can express. This sorrow is deep, like a cold raw wind, or a dark night without stars or moonlight to navigate ... to find my way back to you. I wish I could hear your sweet voice, look into your face, touch you and laugh again at something truly funny you said when you were a little boy or recently during our marathon talks. It was an honor being your momma, watching you grow up to become a compassionate, extraordinary, kind man. In that place where the heart resides, and memories are safe, you are there held tight and close and secure. We will stand beside each other again one day. So rest now, and know your family and friends remember you, the best of men.
With all the love my heart can hold,
Your momma, Kaaren