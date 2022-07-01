John Adna Evans, Jr., age 54 of Belmont, passed away on May 29, 2022. A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com.
