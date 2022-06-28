On June 26, 2022, Felisitas “Felisa” Moreno, 89, of Smiley, Texas passed away in Seguin, Texas. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, with the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Smiley, Texas. Interment will follow at Smiley Latin American Cemetery. Services are in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
