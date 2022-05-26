Betty Sue Boyd, age 86 of Seguin, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022. Betty was born on July 13, 1935 in Hackleburg, Alabama to Mary (Whisenant) Baker and Terry Baker. As a young girl, she lived a nomadic lifestyle affording her the opportunity to live in many different places from Alabama to Michigan to Texas.
Betty worked at the Guadalupe County Tax Office for 30 years. During that time, she served three terms as the Tax Assessor and Collector retiring in 1998. After retirement she and her late husband, Bill, traveled extensively in their motor home attending blue grass and country music festivals from Texas to Tennessee and beyond.
She loved music and became an accomplished bass guitarist, she played in a band, and enjoyed time with close friends during local music jams in Harwood, Kingsbury, and Tillmon. She played at nursing homes, VFWs, the Silver Center, as well as private gatherings. From tending her beautiful flower gardens, feeding the deer, and watching the birds, Betty enjoyed a spiritual relationship with nature.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Boyd, her parents, her two sisters, Lois Mesecke Shaw and Ruby Jo Baker, her nephew, Bobby Mesecke, and her first husband and the father of her three sons, Reed Rankin.
Survivors include her loving sons Mark Rankin and wife Constance, Gary Rankin, and Brian Rankin; her grandson, Hunter Rankin and Ana; great-grandson, Bryson; her longtime friend Mary Sue Collins; and many other friends and extended family.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155 or to the St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A special thanks to Halcyon Home Health Care, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center staff, and her personal caregiver, Tracy Jackson, for their loving care and the comfort they provided during Betty’s time of need.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.