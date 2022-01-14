Leon “Jiggs” Mrazek, 95, of Kingsbury, Texas, passed away at home on January 7, 2022, his birthday, due to complications from lung cancer.
Jiggs was born in Holman, Texas to Frieda Breithaupt Mrazek and August Mrazek. As a teen, Jiggs spent his time working as a farmhand, playing baseball and dominoes. When he turned 18 in 1945, Jiggs was drafted into the Army and shipped out, joining American forces that were gathered for the invasion of Japan. After the bombing of Hiroshima/Nagasaki, his unit was sent to Korea until peace was declared.
Returning home, he worked as a carpenter, bricklayer, and farmer until he was hired by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Jiggs worked in the track department until he retired in 1991. On June 20, 1953, he married Ruth Harbers and moved to El Paso, Texas where his four children were born. In 1967, to be closer to family, Jiggs transferred to a job in Luling, Texas and bought a home in Kingsbury, where he and Ruth lived for the rest of their lives.
Jiggs was a hard-working, dependable, Christian husband and father who loved his family. He liked to hunt, fish, camp, drive, play baseball and dominoes, tell stories, laugh and tease; his stories could entertain for hours. After retirement, Jiggs could be found most mornings at the local McDonalds having breakfast and talking to his “coffee shop” friends. He also volunteered at Evangelists’ Lutheran Church, at the McQueeney VFW, the Kingsbury Fire Department, and the Seguin American Legion.
Leon “Jiggs” Mrazek was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Mrazek; his siblings Willie Mrazek, Ben Mrazek, Dorothy Wegenhoft, and Gladys Kunz; grandsons Evan and Eric Minzenmeyer; and daughter-in-law Sandra Mrazek.
He is survived by his brother Lonnie Mrazek and wife Joanne; his children and their spouses: Debra and Gary Minzenmeyer, Donna and Aubrey Haines, Russell and Sharon Mrazek, and Rodney and Brenda Mrazek; his grandchildren: Matthew Minzenmeyer, Dustin Mrazek, Lauren Marshall, Ethan Mrazek, Carrie Welfel, Cathie Schoenvogel, Cassie Mrazek and Colin Mrazek; and great-grandchildren: Amelia, Henry, Hudson and Cody Minzenmeyer; Jennifer Mrazek; Reveille, Jonathan Jr., Gabriel, and Elena Marshall; Norah, Vera and Micah Welfel; and Wyatt and Nolan Schoenvogel.
Visitation is set for noon with funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at Evangelists’ Lutheran Church, Kingsbury, with interment immediately following at Kingsbury Cemetery. Following the interment, the family invites all to attend a reception and light meal at Evangelists’ Lutheran Church education building.
The family wishes to thank Jiggs’ health team at Texas Oncology and Kindred at Home.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, Seguin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangelists’ Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.