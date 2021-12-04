Johnnie Lee Emmons, Sr., 90, of Zorn, Texas, died on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.
