Albert A. Strzelczyk, Jr., entered eternal rest on Dec. 20, 2021 at the age of 66. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia. The Rosary will be recited that same evening at 7 p.m. There will be a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Annunciation of the BVM Catholic Church in St. Hedwig. Entombment will follow. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com