Viola H. Schwanz
Viola H. Schwanz, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on May 27, 2022. Viola was born on October 22, 1933 in Guadalupe County to Olga (Mueller) and Julius Rennspies, Jr.
Viola is preceded in death by Elton Schwanz, her husband of over 30 years, her parents, her daughter Mary Schwanz, grandson Lee Peek, brothers Elton, Hilmar, and Arno Rennspies Sr., son-in-law David Peek, and son-in-law Dennis Gohlke.
She is survived by her children, Jo Peek, Willie Schwanz, and Nancy Gohlke; grandchildren, Rebecca Rodriguez and husband Jeff, Julie Gohlke, Shawnna Peek and husband Russell Real, David Schwanz and wife Kaye, Justin Schwanz, Michelle Peek; great-grandchildren, Samantha Reyna and husband Chris, Cristal Fey; great-great-grandchild, Ezekiel Reyna; numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family members; and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary.