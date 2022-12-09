Dee Royce Griffin, age 82, of Seguin, Texas passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be added next week. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.