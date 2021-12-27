After defying every single odd that cancer threw at her, Margaret (Margie) Hunt Johnson, entered into eternal rest on December 22, 2021.
Margie was born in Alice, TX on September 30, 1956 to William and Shirley (Whitley) Hunt.
She is survived by her loving husband Rex Johnson; children Amanda and son-in-law Chad Jurisic (beloved granddaughters Olivia & Juliana), Andrew Johnson and Christine & Jason Monk (Blakely & Parker); her parents Billy & Shirley Hunt, siblings Billy Hunt, Brady (Dawn) Hunt and Lisa (Charlie) Rozier.
Margie was a vibrant, fearless, inspiring woman who believed anything in life could be conquered in a great pair of shoes (preferably leopard-print). She delighted in her three nieces who are inspired by her drive and determination but her favorite role was that of “Gigi” to Olivia & Juliana.
Margie enjoyed attending classic rock concerts with Rex, shopping, working with her plants while decorating her backyard. Margie’s second family was the people she worked with at McCoy’s Building Supply headquarters. She achieved position 360 on the McCoy’s Fab 500 list and was honored to be a committee member of the Dennis P. McCoy Employee Crisis Fund. Peritoneal Cancer may have taken her life but her determined, courageous journey exemplifies her indomitable spirit. She defied the odds given to her many times over and inspired countless other “Teal Sisters” while doing so.
The family will receive visitors and enjoy sharing stories from 5:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas. The rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:30 am followed by the mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at St. James Catholic Church 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, TX, with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. Interment will follow at Nockenut Cemetery in Stockdale.
In lieu of flowers Margie request donations to St. James Catholic School where her two Granddaughters attend, or The Dennis P. McCoy Employee Crisis Fund www.mccoyemployeecrisis.org.
The family would like to thank the great team at Hospice Austin & her very special care taker Serena Garcia.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.