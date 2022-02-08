Lillian Sweeten Pape, age 89 of Guymon, Oklahoma, formerly of Guadalupe County, Texas passed away on February 5, 2022. Lillian was born in Roosevelt, Texas to Dorothy Ann (Plummer) and Jess Sovier Hoover. She was an active member of Faith Temple in Nixon, Texas. She was a member of Hermann Sons Lodge and will be remembered as an employee of the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Department.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husbands, Willie Robert Sweeten and James Pape, her parents, her son, Randy Paul Pape, her son-in-law, Terry Akins, Henry Hoover, John Hoover, George Hoover, Lee Hoover, and sisters, Ruth Cupps and Arlene Katt.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Akins and Jayme Carrol Cowey and husband Michael; son, William Pape and wife Martha; grandson, Michael Stacy; granddaughter, Carrolyn Kate Cowey; sister-in-law, Georgia Hoover; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Cibolo, Texas with the Rev. Michael Cowey officiating.
Lillian will be remembered as a faithful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She would do anything for anyone and she will be dearly missed by all. She now rests with her Lord and Savior.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Temple, P. O. Box 102, Leesville, Texas, 78122. You are invited to sing the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.