Joan Villalon Espinoza, age 64 of Seguin, Texas passed away May 19, 2022. Joan was born on January 28, 1958 in Seguin, Texas to Arnulfo and Margarita Villalon.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Joan leaves behind the love of her life Epimeno Chavez, Jr.; children, Glenda Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor (Roy Perkins Jr.) and Charles Dwayne (Beatriz) Taylor, II; step-son; Epimeno “DD”(Katelyn) Chavez, III; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren, 7 sisters; 1 brother and 4 furry “Babies,” Precious, Harley “The Boy,” Chica and Baby.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with the Minster David Galvan officiating.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.