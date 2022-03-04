Pedro Loera, age 62 of Seguin, passed away on March 2, 2022. Pedro was born on February 23, 1960 in Seguin, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Biviano Loera Jr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, nephew and certainly they were there to welcome him into their arms.
He is survived by numerous relatives and friends.
We are selfish and we did not want him to go but he was tired of all the pain. His parents owned Loera’s Tamale Hut for 45 years. People who ate there knew him as the friendly waiter. After the restaurant closed his favorite hangout was 1916 Bar & Bistro at the Aumont and at The Oak. He enjoyed spending time with his great nephew, Journey. It is only fitting that a celebration of his life will be held at 1916 Bar & Bistro. Special thanks to his niece, Amanda Loera and brother, Vicente Loera who sat by his bedside until the very end.
Celebration of his life will be held at 1916 Bar & Bistro on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.