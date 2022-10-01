Patsy Jean Estes Creager

Patsy Estes Creager passed away in Seguin, Texas, on Sept. 26, 2022. She was born on June 25, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas to Frank and Lyllian Estes. Her ancestors can be traced far back to pioneer days and several were involved in harrowing conflicts with Indians.
Throughout her childhood, Patsy and her parents, along with little brother Jerry, enjoyed road trips from coast to coast and spent many happy days camping at Garner State Park. As a young child Patsy chronicled her adventures in diaries, and continued this practice long into adulthood.
Patsy graduated from San Antonio’s Brackenridge High and soon thereafter married Arthur Creager in 1942. Since this was during World War II, the couple received many wedding gifts of gas rations which they used to make the trip all the way to downtown San Antonio for their honeymoon at the St. Anthony Hotel. The couple settled in a home close to family and purchased their first Scottish Terrier, Spade Flush. This was the beginning of a life-long love of Scotties, their trademark.
Patsy had a talent for playing music. She played piano, clarinet and drums. Once on a Mississippi riverboat cruise she sat down at the keyboard of a calliope and began cranking out a tune to the delight of all the passengers! One year, she surprised family with her drumming skill during a Seguin parade. At one of her anniversary parties, Patsy sat in on drums with son-in-laws’ band to the amazement of the guests!
Art and Patsy loved to dance and after discovering a little beer joint called Lake Breeze at Lake McQueeney (now known as the Ski Lodge), they would dance and party until all hours. They had amazing energy!
In fact, on a dare, Patsy swam across the lake to the Isle of View and turned around and swam back to the Lodge. She loved the water! In a few years, Art built a tiny cottage on the lake where they spent many happy days entertaining their growing number of friends.
By 1951 they had three daughters, Janet, Nancy and Susan. Patsy was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Every Christmas and Easter the girls wore matching dresses which she carefully and lovingly made, as she was becoming an accomplished seamstress.
Patsy had a wonderful sense of humor and never knew a stranger. She and Art loved people. During the 1950s they had a cabin on Medina Lake. On weekends they would cook a huge pot of stew for their many guests. If other friends arrived unexpectedly, they would simply add a few more potatoes and a little water to it and happily welcome them! Their love of food and cooking was well known to all who knew them. Her family compiled all of her many recipes into a cookbook which many use to this day. It is available online too.
Patsy and her friends at Lake McQueeney created a Bunco group in the 1970s that lasted up until the Covid pandemic. These friendships lasted many, many years.
As time went on and grandchildren began to arrive, she became “Momma Patsy” and that is how all the grandchildren and others remember her.
Art and Patsy eventually moved to their permanent home on Lake McQueeney. This became a hub of family and friends gathering to celebrate any and everything they could think of. Patsy also spent time volunteering her time and talents to St. Andrews Church in Seguin working many hours at the Cornerstone Gift Shop. She also was a “pink lady” volunteering her time at BAMC. She decided to work with the elderly as she became the Activity Director at Care Inn in Seguin (now Windsor). She was a perfect fit for this position as she brought her warmth, compassion and beautiful smile to all she encountered there.
When Patsy was widowed in 2013, she moved to Argent Court Assisted Living facility where she spent the last nine years of her life. The love and care she received there from all the staff will forever be remembered with gratitude by her family. Sadly, dementia robbed her of her memories, but she never lost her sense of humor and she always recognized her family members.
She passed away peacefully on September 26 surrounded by her caretakers and daughters by her side. There were not many dry eyes that day as the staff had lost their “Miss Patsy”.
Patsy is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Creager, granddaughter, Sandy Bauer, brother, Jerry Estes and sister-in-law, Gloria Estes.
She is survived by daughters Janet Alcede (Buddy), Nancy Mansfield (Bob), Susan Balderas (Frutoso); grandchildren, Joel Boggess (Pei), Paul Williams (Ranee), and Courtney Alcede. Also surviving her are seven great grandchildren, Dylan Bauer (Bree), Duncan Bauer (Jami), Devyn Bauer, Austin Williams, Paige Williams, Neely Williams, McKenna Williams, step great grandson, Riley McConnell and one great-great grandson, Dawson Bauer. In addition, she is survived by nephew, Frank Estes (Brenda).
Patsy loved flowers but she loved animals even more. Please consider that if you are planning to make a contribution to a charity of your choice in her name.
