After a wonderful 96 years of life, Udo Schmoekel, Jr. passed away on November 23, 2021. He was born January 4, 1925 on the family farm in Marion to his parents Udo Schmoekel, Sr. and Elfreda Koepp Schmoekel.
Being born on the eve of the Great Depression of the 1930’s, the agricultural communities of the time fared a little better than the urban centers. Money was in short supply but his family never went hungry as most everything eaten was grown right on the farm.
He went to school in a little two-room school house called Lower Valley School which was located on the Cibolo Creek. After graduating from there, he attended the Schertz-Cibolo Consolidated High School. Then he attended Draughn’s Business College.
He and his late wife, Eleanor Haas Schmoekel, married on July 24, 1946 in the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Marion. In their 74 years of marriage they had three sons, Jerry, Larry and Steve. Through the years, he and Eleanora, enjoyed traveling to polka dances and just seeing this wonderful country. They traveled through all of the forty- eight continental United States, a great deal of Europe, Mexico, Canada, and Fiji. They were avid Hermann Sons members. He was the president of the Seguin Hermann Sons Lodge for many years and often helped with bingos and events held at the Seguin Lodge.
He was preceded in death a year ago by his wife, Eleanora, and is survived by their son, Jerry, and his wife, Jo; their son Larry; and their son, Steve, and his wife, Candice. He is also survived by one grandson, Brian Schmoekel and wife, Jenna, and their children, Ashlyn, Caedmon, Logan, and Emelyn; granddaughter, Kristi Schmoekel Uhl, and her daughters, Rebekah, Abigail and Bethany; granddaughter, Holly Mangum Wittenberg and husband, Jeff, and their sons, Noah and Aiden; and granddaughter, Tina Mangum Cagle and husband, Craig, and their daughters, Cameron and Conner; along with the two girls, Donna Linder and LeeAnn Linder, whom they helped raise and who will forever be considered their daughters.
“Pa-Pa” with his wonderful sense of humor and love of family and life, will always be missed.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N Travis St, Seguin, TX 78155.
