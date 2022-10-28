James Edward Fanick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home in Seguin, Texas. He was born to Eddie Fanick and Marie Antoinette Gueldner in San Antonio, Texas on October 30, 1937.
James married his beloved wife of more than 61 years, Betty Young Fanick, on December 30, 1960 at the Lutheran Church in La Vernia, Texas. James worked for Southwestern Bell for 35 years. After his retirement he continued to work with his father at their family nursery, Fanick’s Garden Center, for another 28 years.
He decided to retire and stay home to work on his ranch at the age of 82. The work ethic, honesty, and integrity that James exhibited throughout his life is one of the greatest lessons he gave to his family. His children have always admired him and strive to live up to the great example that he set for them.
James is survived by and will be missed dearly by his wife Betty; daughter, Sherri Bradley (Mike); son, Fred Fanick (Martha); sister, Jane Whitcomb; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Young, Helen Fanick; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 beloved dogs; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Fanick (Pat), Eddie Fanick, Jr.; brother-in-law, Alvin Young, Jr., Jim Whitcomb; sister-in-law, Sherlie Young; special cousin, Patty Morgan; son-in-law, Jubal Cox
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Guadalupe Valley Hospice for the loving kindness and exemplary care given to James, as well as his wife Betty during the time they spent with them. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’s memory to Guadalupe Valley Hospice, 1215 E. Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155 or to the animal shelter of your choice.