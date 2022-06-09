Susan Paulette “Sue” Neumann, age 78 of Austin, passed away on June 1, 2022. She was born on November 21, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Cecelia (Lothringer) and Stephen Paul Sullivan.
Sue is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Paul “Red” William Neumann, Jr. and her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Dockendorf and husband Michael, and Michelle Neumann; grandchildren, Randy Dockendorf, Megan Neumann Harrison and husband, Cody and Ryan Dockendorf and wife Aracelli; great-grandson, Nash Harrison; sister, Margaret James and husband Terry, Sr.; step-father-in-law, Alfred “Opie” Andreolli and wife Judy; sister-in-law, Pat Hornbrook.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Silverado Barton Springs for the loving care they gave to Sue.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Memorial Service at 10 a.m. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at cloud.mediafusionapp.com/mf/hewell_20220618.html. A reception will be announced. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX, 78155-1593. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.