Andrew Fred Hillert, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 in Live Oak, Texas at the age of 84. He was born on November 20, 1937 in New Braunfels, Texas to Hilmar & Nettie (Conrads) Hillert.
Andrew was formerly a member of the Schertz Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Army National Guard of Texas. Andrew owned a local business, Hillert Air Conditioning Company in Schertz, TX, and participated in the Schertz Business Club, National Federation of Independent Business and Greater Randolph Area Chamber of Commerce. Andrew was a long-time member of the St. John’s Lutheran church in Marion, Texas.
Andrew had a deep-rooted love of agriculture that included farming and ranching. He spent much of his time doing what he loved on the family Angus Ranch which received the prestigious honor of being inducted into the Angus Heritage Foundation. Andrew volunteered in many different capacities within the community, including leadership positions within Schertz-Cibolo Lions Club, Marion Lions Club, Marion Athletic Boosters Club, Guadalupe County 4-H, and Guadalupe County Youth Show.
Andrew was recognized for his commitment as a volunteer by receiving the Texas 4-H Salute to Excellence Award from the State 4-H Youth Development program. He provided leadership for the Marion 4-H Club for over 15 years as club manager and project leader. He also served as the chairman of the county and district leaders association and superintendent of the county fair sheep show.
Andrew also had a love for woodworking and his grandchildren have fond memories of wood pieces that he made for them.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Willie and Louise (Brehmer) Hillert and Waldemar and Nettie (Stautzenberger) Conrads.
Andrew loved his two daughters and son and was very proud of his six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Jeff Stoker of Tampa, Florida; daughter and son-in-law Arlene and Ted Breuker of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Vicki Hillert of Carlos, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Norman Kuebel of Spring Branch, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Emery Gass of Spring Branch, Texas; sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and George Vacek of Boerne, Texas, grandchildren, Trent and Emily Stoker, Lauren Hillert, Lane Hillert, Katie Breuker, Rachel Breuker, Matthew Breuker; great-granddaughter, Chandler and nieces and nephews that he adored.
A memorial and celebration of Andrew’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels, Texas.
Andrew was a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Guadalupe County Youth Show and the family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s honor to the Guadalupe County Youth Show, PO Box 1400 Seguin TX 78156. Please notate in memory of Andrew Hillert.
The family invites you to leave fond memories or kind words at www.luxfhcares.com