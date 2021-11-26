Lazaro Hernandez, Jr. was born on November 16, 1955, and passed away on November 15, 2021. Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Casting call opened, extras needed for HBO limited series
- Hilario “Larry” Garcia
- Seguin police officers’ kind act garners music star, TV host’s attention
- William Jerome Boeck
- Missing case turns to homicide investigation
- Antonio “Tony” Vasquez Sosa
- Jamie Dyan Richardson
- Joe Schumann
- Estella “Stella” Flores
- Mariachi vocalist named finalist in national contest