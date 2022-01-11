Juan Martin Palomares of Seguin, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Seguin, Texas. He was born in Laredo, Texas, on April 9,
1962 to Jose and Manuela Palomares.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Manuela Palomares, and sisters, Esther and Irma.
Left to love and miss him is his wife, Elva Palomares, brothers and sisters; Teresa, Jose, Dolores, Carlos, Martha, Sergio, Jorge; daughters, Cristal Campos, Esperanza Palomares, Selena Palomares; sons, Jose Palomares, Miguel Palomares, Andres Palomares, Enrique Palomares; grandchildren, Christina Campos, Laelyn Trejo, Serenity Crayton, Aralee Riojas, and Oliviana Riojas. He is further survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Juan loved working and playing bingo on his days off, but he especially loved Barbecuing with his family, going out to eat with his family, and playing with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for being a hard worker, a great husband, an awesome father to all seven of his children, and always making people laugh everywhere he went. He loved his wife and kids dearly and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching soccer. GOAL!!!!
He will be greatly missed by his caring family and friends, and they will always cherish all the great wonderful memories they made; for example, the times he would be upset with his wife when she didn’t allow him to eat what he wanted, and he’d say Ayyy Tinaaa!
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Palmer Mortuary at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-9430.