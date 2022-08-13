Glennwood Eddie Warncke, age 90 of McQueeney, Texas died peacefully August 5, 2022 at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.
He was born on April 22, 1932 in Guadalupe County, the son of Eddie and Linda (Doege) Warncke. In 1951 he married Joyce Marie (Sells) They were married 71 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Sells) Warncke; children, Roger W. Warncke (Sandee), Randy E. Warncke (Becky), Brian K. Warncke (Lynda), and Sandy M. Zipp (Mike); grandchildren, Rusty Warncke (Carrie), Nic Warncke, Samantha Rodriguez (Gilbert), Tabaitha Falor, Stephanie Burkhardt (Chad), Emily Kasmiroski (Andy), Jon Warncke (Heather), Glenn Warncke (Tamara), Cory Zipp (Tori) and Tyler Zipp (Savannah); great-grandchildren, Mariah Rodriguez, Gil Rodriguez, Hayven Rodriguez, Alexandra Silva, Jason Garza Jr., Whitney Kasmiroski, Eli Warncke and Lilly Warncke; sister, Lulabelle Rakowitz (Ewald); along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was a Legend in the Oil Field. He bought his first rig and started his own oil company in 1951. His employees were his Dad, Uncles and friends. He was one of the first Wildcatters in the State of Texas. In 1998 he filed a patent for an Oil Skimming Apparatus.
The family would like to express their thanks to Susie Hollub and the numerous caregivers.
A memorial service celebrating Glennwood’s life will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with The Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private Interment will be held at a later date at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart Association, SouthWest Affiliate P.O. Box 841125 Dallas, TX 75284-1125 or the American Cancer Society, C/O Jeanette Siltmann 196 Townesend Rd. Seguin, Texas 78155, in memory of Glennwood Warncke.
