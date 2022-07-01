US Army SFC Michael Jeremy Baggett of Sylacauga, AL passed from this life on June 19, 2022. He was 44 years old. He was born to Gary and Patricia Baggett on September 6, 1977 in Abilene, TX. He grew up mostly in Seguin, TX, graduated from Seguin High School in 1997, and entered the Army shortly after.
Mike (Jeremy) was a decorated soldier who served in Kosovo in 1999. He served in Iraq in 2001, 2009, and 2011. He sacrificed all for his nation and the freedom of others. He was an Army veteran with 16 years active duty service, followed by US Army Reserve service, and retired in 2022 with 24 years total service. During his time in the service, he received many awards and honors. Mike (Jeremy) pursued and earned his Associates Degree in Welding at Central Alabama Community College 2018.
Mike (Jeremy) is survived by his three sons whom he loved dearly, Michael C. Baggett (20), Mason B. Baggett (16), and Jonah M. Baggett (9), and their dear mother Trina Baggett. He also leaves his parents Gary and Patricia, brother Matthew Baggett and wife Marcelle and son David, sister Laura Story, niece Leyla Story, and nephew Caleb Golding as well as many aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, friends, and battle buddies.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William and Charlene Tadlock, paternal grandparents Herman and Clarice Baggett, uncle Dave Tadlock, and cousin Little Ricky Kirkpatrick.
Michael’s loss to his family is greatly felt, leaving a void that cannot be filled. He was a much loved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We will miss his humor, laughter, and kindness.
SFC Michael Jeremy Baggett will be interred at Houston National Cemetery with full military honors. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Magnolia Funeral Home in Magnolia, TX. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the veteran’s charity of your choice.