Maria Margarita Hernandez was born on February 11, 1985 and passed away on May 14, 2022 at the age of 37. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
