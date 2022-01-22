Jesus M. Gonzales of Seguin, Texas entered eternal rest on January 17, 2022. He was born on August 23, 1929 in Ecleto, Texas to Tomas and Adela (Moreno) Gonzales.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lilly Gonzales; daughter, Janie Juarez; brothers, Reyes, Pablo, and Ricardo Gonzales, and companion, Raquel Avalos.
He is survived by his daughters, Estella Salazar (Rudy) and Norma Emerson; son-in-law, Jesse Juarez; grandchildren, Gerry Lynn Juarez, Gary Juarez (Sophia), Rudy Salazar III, Jeremy Salazar (Roger), Katie El Bayeh (Nadim); great grandchildren, Josh Juarez (Grey), Gabby Juarez, Jordan Juarez, Aiden Juarez, Brianna Salazar (Justin), Elijah Salazar, Layla, Pierre, and Wendy El Bayeh, and Mikayla Moreno. He is further survived by his brother, Cecilio Gonzales Sr. (Rosa), and many extended family members and friends.
Jesus was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and served as a Gunner in a Tank Battalion. Later in life, Jesus retired from Randolph Air Force Base after 35 years as a driver of dignitaries and pilots. He enjoyed daily walks, family gatherings and celebrations, eating sweets, and watching the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.
Jesus blessed his family and friends beyond measure during his life. He was a humble man of few words and many acts of kindness. He is a wonderful example of love, honor, integrity, and compassion toward others.
Jesus lived by these words “Just be Happy.”
Serving as Pallbearers will be Gary Juarez, Josh Juarez, Jordan Juarez, Aiden Juarez, Rudy Salazar III, Jeremy Salazar, Elijah Salazar, and Justin Lopez.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155 830-379-2313