Charles Franklin Thompson, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on October 16, 2022. Charles was born on July 1, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to
Elsie Ida (Piltz) and Charlie Francis Thompson.
Charles is preceded in death by his previous wife, Bennie Thompson and his parents.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Laura Sullivan Thompson; brother, Kenneth Thompson and wife Linda; stepdaughters, Pamela Gonzales and husband Joel, and Jennifer Biehunko and Rajib Sarwar; step-grandchildren, Amanda Wickersham and husband Nick, Johnathan Gonzales and wife Crystal, and Joseph Gonzales; step-great grandchildren, Teagan and Bodhi Wickersham; niece Kenda Grosenbacher, and nephew Jason Thompson.
Memorial contribution can be sent to Sonlife Broadcasting Network, c/o Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, PO Box 262550, Baton Rouge, LA 70826.
Private services will be held at a later date.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.