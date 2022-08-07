On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Michael Steve Martinez was called home by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 67. The world lost a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Michael was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on November 11, 1954. His family relocated to Camp Creek, Texas when he was a young boy, and then later to Franklin, Texas. Michael spent his childhood riding horses and playing on the ranch with cousins and siblings.
A highlight of his life was playing high school football for the Franklin Lions. He and his brothers continued to enjoy Franklin sporting events together through this last season. Michael cherished his relationship with his siblings and cousins immensely.
Michael married his beloved wife of forty-five years, Christy Wiley in 1977. Michael and Christy resided in Seguin, Texas for twenty-six years. They enjoyed being active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where Michael volunteered many years in the youth program and various other capacities.
Together Mike and Christy have four children and nine grandchildren. Michael was a proud father, spending countless hours attending football games, band concerts, sporting events, civic plays and backyard football with neighborhood kids. He loved his children and he loved their friends. He was a supportive mentor to all who would listen.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and two infant brothers.
He is survived by his wife Christy Martinez; daughter Delaney Eldridge and husband James, son Ryan Martinez and wife Sharissa, daughter Erin Crumpton and husband Russell, and daughter Kelsey Sanchez and husband Mark. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly. Michael will be greatly missed.