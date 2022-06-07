MSgt. Ricky Lee Catchings, USAF (Ret.) was born on June 14, 1947 and passed away on June 5, 2022 at the age of 74. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313. Full obituary is available at goetzfuneralhome.com
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested on drug charges in Seguin grocery store parking lot
- Seguin police say threat to shoot manufacturing facility lands man in jail
- Officials: 3 shot in apparent home invasion in Guadalupe County
- Seguin police arrest man suspected of robbing two stores at knifepoint
- Death penalty withdrawn from capital murder case
- Police search for suspects in two jugging incidents
- Joe Pacheco, Jr.
- 3 shot, injured in possible home invasion
- Couple converts barn into winery, tasting room
- John “Johnny” Martinez DeLeon
Images
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.