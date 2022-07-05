Grace Arlene (Barth) Batey, age 91 of Dewville, passed away on July 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, Seguin, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 11am with Rev. Rip Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Dewville Cemetery.
Grace was born on August 20, 1930 in Falls City, Texas to William Eugene and Myrtle Irene Barth.
She went to school at Falls City through the 10th grade and graduated in 1949 from Karnes City High School. She attended Texas Lutheran College in 1949, before transferring to Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College in 1951.
She met the love of her life, Sonny Batey, while working at the soda fountain of Hewell’s Drug Store in Nixon, in 1949. Sonny and Grace married on September 13, 1952 in the Baptist Student Union at Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College, in San Marcos. She continued working on her college education while raising four young boys. She completed her bachelor’s degree in 1963.
She began a teaching career that lasted 40 years in 1962. She taught her first year at Nixon ISD, and joined her husband at Seguin ISD in 1963; first at Mary B. Erskine, then Jefferson, Briesemeister, and Weinert Elementary Schools, finishing at Lifegate Christian School. She was honored in 1995 as Teacher of the Year in Seguin.
Sonny and Grace loved dancing to country music and in their later years became regulars at the Silver Center’s Friday night dances. Their long-time church affiliation was with the Dewville United Methodist Church.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 67 years, Andy Hugh “Sonny” Batey; her brother, William “Bobby” Barth and wife Josephine; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Andy Walter “Bud” and Lella Lee (Burns) Batey.
Survivors include her sons, Andy Hugh Batey, Jr. and wife Carla, Eugene Lee “Uski” Batey and wife Kristy, Richard Miller Batey and wife Kori, and Trant Walter Batey and wife Alena; grandchildren, Taylor Collins, Keegan Collins, Caitlyn Hafer and husband Aaron, Christopher Roach, Grace Batey, Jarrett Batey, Drew Batey, Kaylie Batey, Luke Batey, Ariana Freeman, and Mila Batey; great granddaughter Everly Hafer; niece and nephews, Yvonne (Barth) Alire, Dean, Wendell, and John Barth and their families; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Jarrett Batey, Drew Batey, Luke Batey, Taylor Collins, Aaron Hafer, and Christopher Roach.
The family would like to offer our sincerest gratitude to the staff members of GRMC Hospice. To Cat, Sonia, Carmen, Linda, and the others who cared for her over the last few years: Thank you all so much for the kindness you showed Nana and our family during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, 1215 E Court St., Seguin, TX 78155, or Dewville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 404, Nixon, TX 78140.
