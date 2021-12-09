Robert William Pape, M.D. died at age 92 on March 7, 2020 in Seguin, Texas.
A graduate of Seguin High School and Texas Lutheran College, he went on to complete his master’s degree at the University of Texas. He received his medical degree at UT Medical Branch at Galveston in 1956, then served an internship at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin. Bob practiced general medicine in New Braunfels and Yoakum for several years, then went on to serve as a lieutenant at the National Naval Medical Center at Bethesda, Maryland.
In 1960, he returned to Austin for a surgery residency but before completing it was asked to serve as Director of Medical Education in the Brackenridge Hospital training program, a post he held for ten years. He went on to become Director of the Brackenridge Emergency Room (then the only ER in Austin). He later helped to organize, then became Medical Director of Austin’s first EMS.
Dr. Pape practiced family medicine in Austin from the mid 1970’s until his retirement in 1994, when he moved back to his hometown, Seguin, Texas.
He was named Brackenridge Hospital’s Dr. of the year in 1973.
Dr. Pape was predeceased by his father, Alwin E. Pape, and by his mother Lucille Limper Pape. Also predeceasing him were his step-mother, Gertrude Bolton Pape and his brother, Alwin E. Pape, Jr. as well as his loving companion Katherine Braulick.
He is survived by his siblings Arthur Pape, Zara Dewhirst, Alta Forshage, and various nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends. The family extends warmest thanks to Mary Saenz, his business and personal care assistant in Seguin.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in the Christian Life Center with The Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. The service may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/SeguinFUMC.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Lutheran University Nursing Program, Development Office, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155-9989, or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.