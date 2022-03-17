Josephine (Josey) Martin, age 73 of Seguin, passed away on March 14, 2022. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel (with the Rev. Jim Price officiating) on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:30 AM.
Josey was born on September 28th, 1948, in Ann Arbor Michigan, the 5th child of an eventual family of 9 brothers and sisters, all born to the loving parents Elton and Marion Bell. As a child, Josey learned the beautiful gift of sharing, and the importance of loving and caring for family, which she exemplified throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Elton and Marion (Burton) Bell, and beloved brothers: Gus Bell, Roger Bell, and Tony Bell.
Survivors include her husband, John Martin; and children Jodi and her husband Anthony Beltran, Kelly Niles, Ken and wife Michelle Martin, Ann Deskin, and Jenny Palmer; her precious grandchildren; Justin and Colton Beltran, Aaron Bost, Isabella, Bailey, Meredith and Audrey Niles, Tristan, Jordan and Kaylan Martin, Kara, Emma, Paul and Addison Deskin and Max Palmer and her surviving siblings; Bob Bell, Susan and husband Tom Keffer, Elton Bell and companion Bonnie, Janet and husband David Potter and Judy and husband Bob Brush.
Growing up in Dexter, Michigan, near the shores of Portage Lake, Josey’s childhood was filled with endless days of childhood swimming, sailing, and enjoying the company of her brothers and sisters. Fiercely competitive, and a competent contender in most all sports, she could “knock the ball out of the park” either left or right-handed. She graduated from high school and before long, through further education and pure tenacity, found herself skilled in banking, accounting and office management. Her early life’s journey lured her to Alaska where she furthered her education and skills in banking and office management, while all the time being a loving and caring mother.
Prioritizing family over other pursuits, Josey became the Head Coach of her son’s Little League baseball team as well as her daughter’s softball team. It is in Alaska where she met John, who became her loving husband and lifelong companion. From Alaska, business took John and Josey to Jackson, Mississippi and then on to Houston, Texas where she continued her accounting practice working for a prominent CPA firm. It was within these years that Josey took the opportunity to travel the world developing new and lifelong friends.
A joy in Josey’s life was spending time near Seguin on Lake Placid. Eventually the opportunity arose for a permanent move to Seguin and Lake Placid, allowing her to once again live by flowing water and the beauty of nature she had so enjoyed as a child. Josey’s outreach to her new neighbors developed quickly, with friends coming together as a community, with everyone always welcome. Despite the onset of illness, she continued her outreach and cherished each day while enriching those around her.
Josey wished memorial contributions to be made to The Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp St. Seguin, Texas 78155 or on-line at Christiancupboardofseguin.org.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-5490-5912.