Marilyn J. King, age 93 of Seguin, passed away on June 13, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church at with the Rev. Ray Perales officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow at Hierholzer Hall. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
