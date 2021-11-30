Harry “Don” McFarland, age 78 of Seguin, passed away on November 29, 2021. Don was born on January 12, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Lena Margaret (Hoke) and Harry Holmes McFarland. He was a graduate of Stockdale High School, attended the University of Texas in Austin and received an AA in Law Enforcement and Fire Science from San Antonio College.
He was a Fire/Arson Investigator and will be remembered as the Emergency Management Coordinator for Guadalupe County. He later retired from working with Homeland Security. He helped build the fire training field outside McQueeney and was a trainer at the Texas Fire School at Texas A & M. He was a member of the McQueeney volunteer Fire Department and he also served as the Guadalupe County Fire Marshall.
For 25 years Don owned and operated Horizon Communications and Electronics and CPA Systems. He also belonged to the Radio Club of America and was named a Fellow after 50 years of service at a ceremony in New York City. Other memberships included the McQueeney Lions Club and the Geronimo Lions Club. In 1992 he received the Melvin Jones Fellow from the Lions International.
Don is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his son, Scott McFarland and wife, Jill; daughter, Jean McFarland; brother, Weldon McFarland and wife, Betty; former wife, Grace McFarland; cousins, contemporaries and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sutherland Springs Cemetery in Sutherland Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.