Ydelia “Dee” Velasquez was called home to be with our Lord on February 6, 2022, at the age of 68.
Ydelia is preceded in death by her father, Marcelo Castillo, brothers, Eddie and Michael Castillo, father and mother-in-law Estevan and Luisa Velasquez, and her sister-in-law, Alicia Velasquez Castro.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Mary S. Castillo; her loving life partner and best friend of more than 50 years of love, Steve Velasquez; her daughters, Michelle Boatwright (Rodney) and Deanna Velasquez; step daughters, Yvette Bustos (Eric) and Stephanie Velasquez; grandchildren, Ashley Boatwright, Amber Boatwright, Ayden Molina, Elijah Molina, Kaileb Carrillo, Nevaeh Molina and Aliyah Molina, her siblings, Josie Mayes (Jerry), Albert Alcala (Janie), Donna Lopez (Porfirio) Maryann Garcia (Hector), Patricia Castillo (Ricky); Cynthia Contreras (Felix), Daniel Velasquez and Roy Velasquez (Trish)
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2Timothy 4:7
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Crossroads Church from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Anyone attending services on Tuesday are asked to meet at Crossroads Church instead of at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.