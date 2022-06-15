Charles Walter Mueller was born on August 3, 1934, in Houston, Texas to Walter and Lucille Mueller. He passed away on June 10, 2022, at his home in Seguin, Texas.
Charles is a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he held numerous offices. He was baptized and confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church in Houston. Charles served in the Army during the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. When he was discharged from the Army, he moved to Tomball, Texas where he met Bertha Anita Mueller (yes, they had the same last name) and they married December 8, 1956.
Charles joined the Texas Department of Public Safety for 25 years as a trooper in Seminole, Marble Falls, Laredo, San Antonio, and Seguin. In Seminole they were blessed with daughters Betty and Carrie. After retiring he was a rural mail carrier with the United States Postal Service for 11 years.
Charles could always tell a good story about his days as a trooper. He was always ready to talk or to help anyone. Charles was a farm boy at heart and had chickens, pigeons, goats, and a variety of other livestock.
Charles was preceded in death by daughter Betty Jeanette Mueller, parents Walter and Lucille Mueller, brothers Donald Mueller, Dale Mueller, sisters Winifred Lewis and Katherine Wagner.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anita and daughter Carrie Mueller, grandchildren Richard Wessels and his bride Maegan, Crockett Wessels and his bride Kaitlyn and Abra Wessels, great grandchildren Kallie, Jeremiah, Julia, Noah, Scarlet, Hugo, Koltin, Charlie, Daphne, and Jameson. Nieces and Nephews and numerous family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Roger Hotopp officiating and the rendering of military honors. Private Interment will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church 935 E Mountain St Seguin, Texas 78155, The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or any charity of your choosing.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.