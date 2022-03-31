Sue Anne Brockman Myers of Seguin, Texas passed away on Friday March 11th, 2022 at the age of 81. She was born on April 25th, 1940 in Indianapolis Indiana, and she grew up in Germantown Illinois where her family ran a general store.
She worked as a teacher and loving mother, and she enjoyed baking. She was actively involved in the Church and her prayer group.
She is survived by her husband Don Myers; brothers Ted Brockman, Fred Brockman, & David Brockman; children Donny Myers, Brooks Myers, Joy Johnson, John Wierman, Anna Wierman, Alicia McCarty, and Samantha Hicks; 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Regina Lee for the care and compassion she showed our loved one in her final days. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8 at St James Church in Seguin with the Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital (stjude.org/donate).