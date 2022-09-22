Steven “Stevie” Anthony Franklin, age 61 of Seguin Texas gained his angel wings on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was born in Houston Texas on June 19, 1961 to Nuncia Gertrude (Bua) and Jack Franklin.
Steven grew up in Houston and spent the first 31 years of his life there before moving to Seguin to live with his sister and brother-in-law. Steven lived an amazing and fulfilling life of 61 years. During his younger years he was actively involved in Special Olympics, participating in Track & Field and Basketball at local, district, state, national, and international levels winning numerous medals. He was also a very active member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 205 which he proudly served for 25 plus years earning a variety of badges. He especially enjoyed fishing, swimming, and boating at his parent’s house on Lake Livingston.
Family meant everything to Steven. Whenever his father’s family gathered, there was always music involved with uncles and cousins playing guitars and harmonicas. Steven taught himself to play the harmonica and would always join right in. When his mother’s family gathered, there was food. Lots of Italian food. And Steven loved his pasta! After moving to Seguin Steven became a member of the Sons of the American Legion H. W. Post 245 where he proudly served as Sergeant of Arms for several years.
His contagious character brought many people into his life. Hence, his chapter of life with NASCAR. He loved to travel and visited 9 European countries with his father, sister, and brother-n-law. He went on several cruises, visited New York, California, Colorado, North Carolina, Las Vegas, Nashville, Branson and The Ozarks, The Grand Canyon, and Disney World.
In his later years he found love, happiness, and a sense of fulfillment attending activities centers in New Braunfels. The friendships he made there with the caretakers became more like family to him.
Steven enjoyed spending summers in the family RV in Port Aransas. He was even the Summer Activities Director Asst. for a number of years. He loved building bonfires on the beach and roasting marshmallows but most of all it was all about roasting hotdogs. Out of that was born, Shorty Hotdog!
Steven lived his life loving his faith, family, and friends. He never met a stranger and ever so innocently touched so very many lives.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steven is survived by his sister, Peggy Zoboroski and her husband Mark; a lifelong childhood neighbor and caretaker Libby Quandt; numerous cousins; an extended family; and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. The recitation of the Holy Rosary by Nick Carrillo will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas at 1:00 p.m. with Jeremy Roy officiating.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.