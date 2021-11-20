Carolyn Elizabeth Melanie Roth Spillers

Carolyn Elizabeth Melanie Roth was born on October 16,1935 in Winters, Texas to Reverend Carl Nathaniel Roth and Elner Marie Ottilie Mueller Roth. She passed through death to Eternal Life in Austin on Sunday, November 7, 2021 weeks after celebrating her 86th birthday.
Carolyn grew up in Winters until her father took a position in Seguin as District President of the Southern District of the American Lutheran Church.
Carolyn graduated from Seguin High School in 1954 where she excelled in dramatic arts and held the position of drum major for the Fighting Matador Band. She attended Texas Lutheran College and transferred to Trinity University to pursue studies in interior design. This is where she met the love of her life, Roger Spillers, in a home building class.
Carolyn would always note that “her colors” were blues and greens while Roger’s were browns and reds!
She worked at Joske’s and then Frost Brothers in advertising creating design and layouts for the newspapers.
Carolyn and Roger were married on December 22, 1959 at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bulverde, Texas.
Carolyn’s love of art led her to many projects and businesses. She owed a yarn and stitchery shop, “The Happy Square”, where she designed and taught all kinds of needlework. Her first publication charted the many needlework projects of her grandmother Elizabeth Roth from the 1880’s. From custom framing to her shop, Custom Crafts, she taught and developed new techniques such as Capplique and Craft Batiks. Roger spent many hours producing her wooden cutouts. Her next adventure was as owner of Sir Speedy, a printing business, with the help of John. She helped write and publish the book, “God wouldn’t let me go…”, the story of her father’s life.
Carolyn & Roger shared a passion for classic cars and you could often find Carolyn designing presentations or newsletters for one of their many car clubs!
She is survived by her husband, Roger, sons Carl Spillers and wife Cathy and their son Brandon, John Spillers and wife Nona and their sons Patrick and Robert Spillers.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Seguin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
If you would like to honor Carolyn, the family recommends a donation to the Roth Scholarship at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. Online donations can be made at TLU.edu by clicking on Giving > Make a Gift and choosing Other as the Gift Allocation. Write in Roth Scholarship in memory of Carolyn Roth Spillers.