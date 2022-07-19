Joy Koepp Strey was born on September 4, 1936 in Seguin. She died on July 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Her parents were Carl Herman Koepp and Willie Erna (Bohannon) Koepp.
She grew up on the family farm in New Berlin and attended school in New Berlin and Seguin. She graduated from Seguin High School in 1953 at the age of sixteen. In addition to helping on the family farm, she also went to work at the textile mill in New Braunfels working from eleven at night until seven in the morning. After a few years, she changed employment and worked at the Randolph Air Force Base Exchange. She continued her employment at Lackland Air Force Base as a payroll clerk providing new airmen with their first paycheck.
In the meantime, she met her future husband through youth activities of the two different churches to which they belonged. In addition to their wedding date of January 31, 1959 they always recognized the importance of their first date which occurred on April 6, 1957. They spent many nights enjoying Country Music as she supported Melvin’s musical endeavors. If he wasn’t playing in the band, you would find the two of them dancing the night away.
With the exception of four years when she was first married, she lived her entire life in New Berlin and was always extremely involved in all of the activities which occurred in New Berlin. She became an officer of the New Berlin Community Club at an early age, and at her death she was still the rental coordinator for the Community Center.
Through the years, Joy was involved with all of the major community events including the bringing of East Central Water to the New Berlin area, the establishment of the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department and the creation of the City of New Berlin. She was a life-long member of Christ Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, assisted with Vacation Bible School, and either participated in or organized numerous food-related functions.
She left employment outside of the home to devote full-time to raising a family. She was an active Room Mother, PTA Member and booster club member to support her children’s school activities. She took great joy in attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s ball games, banquets and various activities through the years.
She greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and having them gather as often as possible. Her cooking and baking abilities were well recognized not only by friends and neighbors but also with the numerous awards she received. Her contributions to the volunteer fire department was acknowledged by being named Firefighter of the Year in 2012 and 2022 by the Guadalupe County Firefighters Association. She was thought of as a “second Mom” by many members of the New Belin VFD. She was known as the organizer of many of the fundraisers for the New Berlin VFD and the annual New Berlin Sausage Festival.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carl Dwight Koepp, nephew Carl Henry Koepp, Son-in-Law Brian Walters, Brothers-in-Law Henry Strey Jr. and Marvin Huth, and Sister-in-Law Gertrude Huth.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Melvin Strey, daughter Kimberly Schlichting(Jeff), daughter Kelly Lindholm(Jon), and son Kurt Strey(Barbara). Grandchildren Zachary Schlichting, Tucker Walters, Bode Walters, Briley Strey, Kinley Strey, Eric Lindholm, Meagan Prince and grandson-at-heart Ethan Strzelczyk. Nephews Jason Koepp and Marshall Strey(Barbara). Nieces Shirley Winkelmann(Gerald), Sharon Schaefer(Ronnie), Deborah Price(Paul) and Karen Bradshaw(Paul) and very Best Friend, Karen Borgfeld. Also Numerous cousins, friends and neighbors. Pallbearers: Zachary Schlichting, Tucker Walters, Bode Walters, Briley Strey, Kinley Strey and Ethan Strzelczyk. Honorary pallbearers: Eric Lindholm, Marshall Strey, Jason Koepp, Felix Duelm, and Mason Reaser.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia. The funeral service and burial is 10 a.m. on Saturday July 23, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek.