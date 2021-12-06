Delmar Edwin (Ed) Suhr, Jr., ended his earthly pilgrimage and was brought home on December 5, 2021. Ed was born in Houston, Texas to Delmar E. Suhr, Sr. and Norma Jean Schwecke Suhr on July 31, 1950.
Ed enjoyed growing up in Houston and playing baseball in the Little League his father helped create in the growing Memorial area. He graduated from Memorial High School after enjoying multiple sports. He attended St. Thomas University before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin.
After college Ed began a career as a buyer for Sakowitz stores in Houston. He soon became interested in the oil business, where he created his life’s work.
While in Austin, Ed met and later married Janet Powell Suhr, and they celebrated 43 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Brannon Suhr Monkerud and husband Eric, Courtney Suhr Groves and husband Nate and Delmar (Judge) Edwin Suhr, III; the light of his life were his five grandchildren, Clara, Carter and Conley Monkerud, and Ella and Madeline Groves; he is also survived by his brother Robert M. (Bob) Suhr of Houston; as well as numerous other family members and many friends.
His career in the Texas oil field made him a familiar face and a trusted professional in his roles as Owner/ Operator, Vice President of Land for two companies and Landman.
He was a lifelong member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen.
Ed was a member of Christ Our King Anglican Church in New Braunfels, Texas. Ed will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and Padre to his grandchildren and a gentleman who was famous for being stingy with his “social minutes”. One of his many sayings was “Every day is a good day”, and December 5, 2021 was his best day as he went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with the Reverend Doctor Chuck Thebeau officiating. Private Interment will be held Thursday at the Cat Spring Cemetery in Cat Spring, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the fighting Memorial Mustang football team of 1969 (where he gained the nickname “The W”), and his Fiji pledge class of UT where he became one of the founding members of the UT Marshals.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crystal, Linda, Jennifer and the other nurses of Guadalupe Regional Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Health Well Foundation, 20440 Century, Suite 250 Germantown, MD 20874, www.healthwellfoundation.org, or to the Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 East Court St. Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.