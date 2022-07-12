Billy P. (Bill) Haiflich, 96, of League City, Texas, passed away on July 11, 2022. Bill was born on January 1, 1926, in Uniondale, Indiana, to Edna Margaret (Foreman) and Ivan Howard Haiflich. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was a member of the Kingsbury Masonic Lodge #887 A. F. & A. M.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, of 69 years, Darline Tucker Haiflich, along with his parents and brother Donald Haiflich.
He is survived by their three children, Deborah Higgins of Pahrump, Nevada, Scott Haiflich of La Porte, Texas, Laurel (Tracy) Moser of La Porte, Texas, four grandchildren, Julie Higgins, Patrick (Erin) Higgins, Ian Moser, Hailee (Caleb) Hindman, 5 great grandchildren, Aimee Harrison, Mason Ayers, Patrick Higgins, Leonora Higgins, Jonathan Higgins, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. and under the auspices of military honors and masonic rites. Interment will follow at the Lone Oak Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Memorial Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.