We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Clint Houston Jr. of Seguin, TX.
Clint was born on April 19, 1958 to the late Clint Sr. and Beatrice Robinson Houston in San Antonio, TX. He went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Clint is survived by his two sons Quentin Leon Houston (Kaylin), and Joe Michael Houston; the mother of his children, Mary Joe Houston; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Hadley, Annyn, Quincy, Elijah, McKenzie, and Maximus; uncles, Clyde, Phil (Dorothy), and Charles Robinson; Aunt, Dorothy Jean Eleby; and a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crenshaw Funeral Home in Seguin. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Wesley Harper United Methodist Church with the Rev. Claudis Prince officiating. Burial will follow at Monthalia African American Cemetery in Monthalia, TX. A reception will be held at Los Cucos in Seguin at 4 p.m. for his closest family and friends.