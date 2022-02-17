Ciria Lopez Goulart, 84, died Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, with loving family at her side. Ciria was born on August 3, 1937, in Seguin Texas to Eulalia (Arriola) and Tomás Lopez Sr.
Ciria was preceded in death by her husband, Don Goulart, both her parents, her siblings - Margie Lopez Singley, Tomás Lopez Jr. and Nelton A. Scheel Jr. She was also proceeded in death by her nephew, Tomás Lopez III and grand niece, Carla Beth Lopez.
Ciria leaves behind her niece, Terri Lopez Burke (Michael), great nephew, Jon Ochoa (Ashlyn Fanestiel) and their daughter, Izmerealda as well as numerous cousins. She also leaves behind her trusted family, Lee and Len Wilson and lifetime friend, Domingo Urquiza.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Palmer Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Palmer Mortuary and concluding the funeral services a procession will depart the chapel for interment at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book