Fernando “Fern” Medrano passed away on June 17, 2022, at the age of 46. He was born on October 27, 1975, to Carmen (Luna) Medrano in Seguin, Texas.
Fern was a caring, hardworking man that everyone could count on. He always made people around him feel like family. He always wanted to be surrounded by loved ones and loved spending time with his daughter, whom he loved very much.
He will forever be remembered by his comedic behavior and his willingness to help anyone no matter the circumstances. He was a good man and will be missed dearly by family and friends.
He is survived by both his mother, Carmen L. Medrano, his daughter, Logan Rae Medrano as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Concluding the services the family will fulfill Fern’s wishes of cremation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.