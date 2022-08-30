Earl Ray Collins, age 93 of Seguin, passed away on August 28, 2022. Earl Ray was born on September 9, 1928 in Union Valley, Texas to Alice (Radcliffe) and Earl Vivian Collins.
Earl Ray was a member of the Nixon High School Class of 1945, often gathering with his classmates for reunions throughout the years. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp after World War II. He will be remembered as a longtime banker where he served as President at both Harlandale Bank and Channel View Union Bank both in San Antonio, Texas.
Earl Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Collins, his parents, his sisters, Edith May Pulse, Ina Bess Krell and Delilah Collins, and his brother, Clarence Vivian Collins.
Survivors include his daughter, Christie Collins Beutnagel and husband Bobby; son, Randal Collins and wife Theresa; grandson, Tyler C. Collins; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Terry Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Valley Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Weigel, Louis Gross, Scott Mycue, Bobby Mendez, Allen Jackson and Sam Rogers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Valley Cemetery Association, 10942 FM 1681, Nixon, Texas, 78140 or to the charity of one’s choice.
