Jo Ann Hope Lange, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Jo Ann was born on August 26, 1935 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Laura (Schmidt) and Raymond Spaeth.
She is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother-in-law Myron Schneider.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Kelton Lange; daughter, Lisa Harrison; son, Steven Lange; grandchildren, Austin Lange, David Lange and wife Vicki, Alana Fondren and husband Wren, and Marina Harrison; great grandchildren, Max, Paityn, and Barrett Lange; siblings, M’Liss Schneider, Lyle Spaeth and wife Joann, Sandra Swearingen and husband Tom; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Jo Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. David Mayer officiating. Interment will be held in the Faith Lutheran Columbarium at Faith Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.